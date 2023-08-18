Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
A view from the Eagle Rock Mall parking lot. White cumulus clouds grow tall and fat during hot summer months. There's a reason.
From the Highland Park Farmer’s Market and later the Eagle Rock Plaza, white cumulus clouds rise like multiple layers of whipped cream plopped on the San Gabriel Mountains.
Coming from the Midwest where cloud watching is a pastime, seeing white fluffy clouds floating in the blue sky is a rare occasion here in Southern California – except for this time of year. With 25 years of living in Eagle Rock, I call these "summer clouds" heralds of late summer, similar to the appearance of green fig eater beetles buzzing in my backyard or orb weavers knitting intricate webs at dusk. It’s nature telling me what time it is.
“These clouds can be convective cumulus clouds,” explains Janine A. Baijnath-Rodino, Director of Meteorology & Adjunct Assistant Professor at UCLA’s Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences Department.
She says they are the result of:
Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Hot daytime temperatures
Unstable atmosphere (vertical wind motion)
And moisture within the air mass
When moisture-laden ocean breezes, and winds come up against the San Gabriels, there’s only one place to go: Up. The mountains “help shape the wind flow, and in some cases, if the air is stable, can generate a different type of cloud, altocumulus lenticularis clouds, which look like flying saucers over the mountain range,” says Baijnath-Rodino.
I like knowing the science behind these extraordinary displays of heat, wind and water, but I also like to imagine clouds as living things in constant motion. At first, they are invisible, swirling around our streets, freeways and buildings, climbing high above our troubles and worries. And when gathered together, they form a powerful visible force rising over mountain tops, growing taller, fatter and more splendid with each passing minute.
Baijnath-Rodino suggests this website to learn more about clouds.
217 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution.
Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023.
Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.