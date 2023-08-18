White clouds against a blue sky behind a mountain

A view from the Eagle Rock Mall parking lot. White cumulus clouds grow tall and fat during hot summer months. There's a reason.

On a recent Tuesday afternoon, I noticed them.

From the Highland Park Farmer’s Market and later the Eagle Rock Plaza, white cumulus clouds rise like multiple layers of whipped cream plopped on the San Gabriel Mountains.

White clouds on a blue sky over a hillside

Lovely awe-inspiring clouds are the product of hot temperatures, an unstable atmosphere (like blowing wind) and moisture. But they seem alive.

