Highland Park - A stream known as the North Branch once flowed through the neighborhood. Then about 80 years ago, it was channeled into a concrete tunnel. The water now travels underground near Buchanan Street, winds along west of Avenue 50 and then crosses under Sycamore Grove Park to drain into the Arroyo Seco.

Now construction is underway to divert the underground stream into the city's sewer system instead of into the Arroyo during the drier months. However, an environmental group is pushing a different plan: Expose or “daylight” the North Branch through Sycamore Grove Park.

Bureau of Engineering spokesperson Mary Nemick said the sewer project is required to meet stringent water quality standards.

The North Branch will be diverted into the city’s sewer system during the drier months when low rainfall and urban runoff make for extra dirty water. The Hyperion Water Treatment Plant will clean that water before being released into the ocean.

The North Branch will still drain into the Arroyo Seco during rainy weather.

“This urban dry weather runoff is accumulated from day-to-day activities from the surrounding urban areas such as washing cars or driveways/sidewalks, or irrigation runoff that often contains high concentrations of dissolved pet waste or harmful pesticides or fertilizers,” Nemick said.

It’s part of a $13.2 million Low Flow Diversion Project along the Arroyo Seco and LA River. The project, which also includes sites in Hermon and Boyle Heights, should be completed by the end of next year.

But this project goes against a longtime push to bring the North Branch back into the open air.

“A low-flow stream through Sycamore Grove Park would restore the spectacular Sycamore grove through the park and be a powerful teaching lesson for the public about the value of nature and water in Southern California,” said Tim Brick with the Arroyo Seco Foundation.

Berkshire Creek was restored in this way at the Hahamongna Watershed Park in Pasadena last year, Brick said.

Brick blames the city’s current drainage system for concentrating pollution in certain sections.

“Their project is ostensibly in implementation of the Clean Water Act,” he said. “The Clean Water Act was intended to clean up streams, not to kill them.”

If the water needs to be treated, it should be cleaned and then returned to the North Branch “to enhance the stream rather than shipping it 35 miles west to the Hyperion sewage plant.”

For now, “daylighting” the river is not feasible if the city is going to meet the water quality mandate, said Nemick

However, Nemick added, “the City is open to discussions" for future projects that could be funded by clean-water bond funds.