Highland Park -- It's been a year since Jeremy Fall, a fashion designer turned Hollywood nightclub owner, closed Tinfoil, a liquor-store with a not-very-secret deli in the corner storefront that is home to the "Coldest Beer in Town" sign.

Now, the space at Figueroa Street and Avenue 59 has been claimed by a new wine and whisky shop called Flask HP.

Tinfoil's state alcohol license at that location has been transferred to a business called Flask HP, which is owned by Peter Emmanuel Jarjour, who is also behind Flask Fine Wines on Ventura Boulevard in Studio City.

It's not known when Flask HP will open or if it will still operate a not-so-secret deli. But the Flask Fine Wines Instagram declares its new Highland Park location will "coming soon."

Flask HP will open at 5900 Figueroa St. in Highland Park.