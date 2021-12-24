The LAPD circulated photos and an Amber Alert was issued this morning of a 23-month-old girl last seen in the Historic Filipinotown area with her 26-year-old father, who authorities report should be considered armed and dangerous.
Catalina Reyes Canino was last seen with her father, Leonardo Rosales, about 10:45 p.m. Thursday in the area of South Reno Street and Beverly Boulevard, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The girl's mother told officers that Rosales, her ex-boyfriend, showed up with two other men and forced his way into the residence armed with a knife, according to the LAPD. The couple have been involved in a custody dispute, she said.
The two were last seen in a gray Honda Accord.
Canino was described as 2 feet tall. She is a 26-pound Latino girl with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a light-purple shirt with unicorns and white, one-piece pajamas.
Rosales is also Latino. He was described as 5 feet, 7 inches, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing dark clothing.
The CHP urged anyone with any information regarding their whereabouts to call 911.
AMBER ALERT - Los Angeles CountyLast seen: South Reno Street and Beverly Boulevard@LAPDHQ IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/nIocEnDsrm— CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) December 24, 2021
