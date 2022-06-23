Historic Filipinotown -- Before entering his studio and gallery in his backyard, Kent Young does his best to prepare guests.
“I always tell people, there’s a wow factor,” Young said before opening the doors. “Inevitably, I’ll say that, and they'll walk in, and the first words out of their mouth are ‘wow.’”
And “wow” sums up what Young has created: a 750-square foot space where he works on his projects and showcases the artwork of others, just steps from home.
He’s dubbed it council_st, a reference to its location near Council and Vendome streets.
When Young and his wife, Carol Luat, moved into their home five years ago, they knew something had to be done about the rickety two-car garage in the back. They hired architect John Chan of Formation Association to create a studio space.
You’d be forgiven if you at first mistook council_st for just another granny flat (though a really, really nice looking granny flat). But inside, it’s evident this space is no converted garage, with its ivory-white walls, a soaring ceiling and professional lighting.
Once the space was completed, it was clear to Young that it had to be shared, so he decided to fold in a schedule of exhibitions around his work.
Young, who works at an art gallery, invites artists whose work he respects but haven’t received the attention they deserve.
“One of the motivations for having this space for artists is to give those artists who have been working over a long period of time a nice space to show,” said Young, admitting a slight bias for graduates of his alma mater, CalArts.“The enthusiasm has been beyond my expectations.”
Amy Russell, a retired teacher from Silver Lake, said it felt gratifying to have her efforts recently showcased in the venue.
“So many galleries are massive,” said Russell. “It was refreshing to find a space that had a scale where my work would make sense in it. I just think it’s stunningly beautiful. It’s just an absolutely gorgeous space,” Russell said.
