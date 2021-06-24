Historic Filipinotown -- The Bootleg Theater is closing its Beverly Boulevard home - though new owners reportedly plan to use it as some kind of performance space.

The Beverly Boulevard property was sold after co-owners Jason and Alicia Adams said they "had reached an impasse of irreconcilable differences" with the partner whom they had purchased the real estate with in 1999. COVID, of course, only made things worse.

The Bootleg will continue to stage shows, but virtually and at other locations, the couple said.

They did not identify the new owners, but said they are two people from Los Angeles "who have the dream and vision of a new version of a performance space" and will spare "the venue from being used as retail or torn down for more unaffordable housing."

L.A. Taco and the L.A. Times have more details.