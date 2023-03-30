Historic Filipinotown - A man died from a gunshot wound Sunday night after being found in an apartment on the 300 block of Parkman Avenue.
News From Our Sponsors
Energize your mornings with neighborhood buzz. Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter, and join over 9,000 inquisitive readers who rely on The Eastsider for the latest happenings. Stay informed, stay connected - try it now. Cancel anytime.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Fatal shooting at Historic Filipinotown apartment
The Latest
- Fatal shooting at Historic Filipinotown apartment
- Garfield senior wins $50,000 scholarship, boxing trailblazer
- Western Station wine bar and bottle shop saddles up in Eagle Rock
- Lake fence comes down | James Beard Award nominee | Jersey Mike's coming soon?
- Jersey Mike's coming to Echo Park? | Eagle Rock hot dog stand closing
- The Dodgers are back -- and so are food and drink specials
- Just Don't Call It "EaHo": East Hollywood in the spotlight
- Gray Days
- LAPD releases video of woman shot by officers in Silver Lake area
Stay on top of the news with our Daily Digest newsletter. Just enter your email address below and hit the Sign Up button. FYI: We don't sell our email lists to protect your privacy.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Gamer buys Colin Farrell home for $5.3M | Silver Lake market to be replaced by 121 apartments | Highland Park landmark for sale
- All Signs Point to a Barbara Bestor Designed Home in Echo Park
- Motorist killed after car plunges onto 5 Freeway in Boyle Heights
- LAPD releases video of woman shot by officers in Silver Lake area
- Fence coming down at Echo Park Lake
- Denny's coming to Highland Park | Yeastie Boys and Taco Bell collaboration | Topless tapas
- Just Don't Call It "EaHo": East Hollywood in the spotlight
- The silent era's best cross-dresser, and his Silver Lake estate
- Echo Park Lake Fence Feud: Councilman Soto-Martinez struggles to persuade residents
- Man found shot dead in East Hollywood following freeway chase, crash
Images
Videos
Commented
- Neighbors fight to keep the fence around Echo Park Lake (8)
- Echo Park Lake Fence Feud: Councilman Soto-Martinez struggles to persuade residents (8)
- Fence coming down at Echo Park Lake (3)
- Tanning salon feels the burn over mural (2)
- East L.A. school employee speaks out as strike looms (1)
- Stumbling through Eagle Rock's dive bar history (1)
- The Week Ahead: March 27 - April 2 (1)
- Memorial to El Sereno homicide victim on Huntington Drive (1)
- The silent era's best cross-dresser, and his Silver Lake estate (1)
Sponsored Posts
News and messages from our sponsors
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.