Historic Filipinotown – Sixty-three units of supportive housing and a community cultural center are now planned for Temple Street, officials said.

The one-story offices of Search to Involve Pilipino Americans, a nonprofit agency, in the 3200 block of Temple St. have been demolished. They will be replaced by the HiFi Collective - a five-story, mixed-use structure, with SIPA’s new national headquarters in the ground floor, according to Councilman Mitch O'Farrell’s office.

The new studio apartment homes are intended for people who have experienced homelessness.

The ground floor will include a 2,700-sq-ft. multi-purpose space and professional grade kitchen, along with a business resource center named after John Eric Swing, the late community leader and SIPA executive director who died of COVID-19 in June.

“This permanent supportive housing project hits the mark on many levels,” O’Farrell said. “We’re providing 63 units of housing for the formerly homeless in the area; we are collaborating with a Filipino service organization with a long-standing commitment in the community; and we’re honoring John Eric Swing, whose positive contributions to Historic Filipinotown have left an indelible mark in the neighborhood.”

Building residents will also have private access to a community room, a computer lab, indoor bike parking, laundry facilities, and an outdoor deck.

Residents will also have access to mental health and physical health services, employment counseling and job placement, education, substance abuse counseling, money management, assistance in obtaining and maintaining benefits, and referrals to community-based services and resources, O’Farrell’s office said.

The project comes from a partnership between SIPA and Linc Housing.

“SIPA’s mission aligns with Linc’s,” said Rebecca Clark, president and CEO, Linc Housing. “We’re both committed to improving neighborhoods and empowering people to make positive contributions to the community. We’re excited to know that SIPA will be bringing the cultural community center to life for everyone in the neighborhood.”

The project is expected to be completed in 2022.