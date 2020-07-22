Historic Filipinotown -- A 49-year-old homeless woman who was stabbed to death was identified Tuesday by the coroner's office as Kelly Ottarson.

The stabbing was reported at 12:41 a.m. Monday near Mountain View Avenue and Beverly Boulevard, according to a dispatcher in the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.

Ottarson was stabbed "multiple times" and pronounced dead at the scene, the dispatcher said.

No suspect information was available, said LAPD Detective Meghan Aguilar.