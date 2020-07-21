Historic Filipinotown - A leader in this community has died from complications of COVID-19 - just two months after being appointed the executive director of Search To Involve Pilipino Americans, the Los Angeles Times reported.
John Eric Swing was 48. He had worked since 2015 at SIPA, which is dedicated to Filipino American empowerment.
The Times described him as a driving force in L.A.’s Historic Filipinotown. SIPA itself notes that he led the organization’s small business counseling services and programming, and recently managed SIPA’s entrepreneurship program.
