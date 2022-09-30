Historic Filipinotown -- Police on Thursday sought the public's help to find the hit-and-run motorist responsible for badly injuring a woman who was crossing a street in the Westlake area over the weekend.
A white passenger vehicle traveling eastbound on Beverly crashed into the woman, who was hurled against a parked car and then bounced and hit the ground, said the LAPD. The victim is recovering from severe injuries.
Authorities released security images of the vehicle involved in the crash, described only as a white passenger vehicle. No description was available of the motorist.
A standing reward of up to $25,000 has been offered by the city of Los Angeles for information that helps solve a non-fatal hit-and-run.
Anyone with information on the case was urged to call LAPD Detective Juan Campos at 213-833-3713, or email him at 31480@lapd.online. Tipsters may also call police at 877-LAPD-247 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or use the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.
