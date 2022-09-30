Historic Filipinotown --  Police on Thursday sought the public's help to find the hit-and-run motorist responsible for badly injuring a woman who was crossing a street in the Westlake area over the weekend.

The 44-year-old woman was injured about 8:25 p.m. Saturday at Beverly Boulevard and Dillon Street, according to the LAPD Central Traffic Division.

News That Hits Home

News That Hits Home

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

Load comments