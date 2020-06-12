Historic Filipinotown -- A motorist who authorities said was fleeing the scene of a collision on the Hollywood (101) Freeway this morning crashed the vehicle a short time later and died at a hospital.
The name of the fatally injured man, who was 24, was withheld, pending notification of relatives.
According to KTLA5, the suspect's Lexus had been involved in a crash with another vehicle on the freeway, but the suspect failed to stop and exchange information with the other motorist, who flagged down a sheriff's deputy who was also on the freeway.
The deputy spotted the Lexus and tried to stop the driver, who fled, Los Angeles police Detective Juan Campos told KTLA5. The deputy stayed with the hit-and-run victim, while the Lexus continued south on Benton Way.
When the driver reached Temple Street, he hit a dip in the road, lost control and crashed into the front of another vehicle, Campos said. The Lexus rolled over and caught fire.
The driver of the other vehicle involved in the second crash was OK, but complained of pain. Video from the scene showed the Lexus charred after the crash and fire.
Update: A previous version said the crash took place on Temple Street based on preliminary information from the fire department. More recent info shows the crashed took place on Benton Way, south of Temple.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.