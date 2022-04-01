Historic Filipinotown -- Beverly Boulevard was blocked off today as work crews and cranes lifted a new neighborhood gateway into place.

What's called the Historic Filipinotown Eastern Gateway over Beverly Boulevard near the 1st Street Bridge is part of efforts to raise awareness of the neighborhood.

The gateway is 30-feet tall and more than 80-feet wide.

"Historic Filipinotown will have a permanent reminder that showcases the beauty and storied history of the Filipino community," Councilman Mitch O’Farrell said in a statement when the project was announced nearly two years ago.

Designed by Filipino artist Eliseo Art Silva - who also painted the Philippine mural at Unidad Park - the gate is to be called “Talang Gabay: Our Guiding Star.” Design elements include three symbols of Filipino culture - the parol (lantern), the gumamela flower (hibiscus rosa-sinensis), and the Sarimanok (a legendary bird).

Commissioner Jessica Caloza from the Department of Public Works - a partner in the project - noted that Historic Filipinotown is the first historic cultural designation in the U.S. for the Filipino American community. Greater Los Angeles is believed to have the most Filipinos outside of the Philippines, with a population of more than half a million.

At least $450,000 has been allocated for the gateway, which is located next to the Belmont High playing field.