Historic Filipinotown - Gates colored gold and jade will mark the eastern entrance to the neighborhood as part of gateway project expected to be completed later this year.

The new Historic Filipinotown Eastern Gateway Project is to arch over Beverly Boulevard near the 1st Street Bridge, according to the office of Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell, which released renderings on Friday, Philippine Independence Day. A total of $452,000 has been committed for the landmark arch.

O’Farrell’s office noted that this project is part of a larger plan to improve the 1st Street Bridge.

"Historic Filipinotown will have a permanent reminder that showcases the beauty and storied history of the Filipino community," O’Farrell said.

Designed by Filipino artist Eliseo Art Silva - who also painted the Philippine mural at Unidad Park - the gate is to be called “Talang Gabay: Our Guiding Star.” Design elements include three symbols of Filipino culture - the parol (lantern), the gumamela flower (hibiscus rosa-sinensis), and the Sarimanok (a legendary bird).

Commissioner Jessica Caloza from the Department of Public Works - a partner in the project - noted that Historic Filipinotown is the first historic cultural designation in the U.S. for the Filipino American community. Greater Los Angeles is believed to have the most Filipinos outside of the Philippines, with a population of more than half a million.