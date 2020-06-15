Historic Filipinotown - Gates colored gold and jade will mark the eastern entrance to the neighborhood as part of gateway project expected to be completed later this year.
The new Historic Filipinotown Eastern Gateway Project is to arch over Beverly Boulevard near the 1st Street Bridge, according to the office of Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell, which released renderings on Friday, Philippine Independence Day. A total of $452,000 has been committed for the landmark arch.
O’Farrell’s office noted that this project is part of a larger plan to improve the 1st Street Bridge.
"Historic Filipinotown will have a permanent reminder that showcases the beauty and storied history of the Filipino community," O’Farrell said.
Designed by Filipino artist Eliseo Art Silva - who also painted the Philippine mural at Unidad Park - the gate is to be called “Talang Gabay: Our Guiding Star.” Design elements include three symbols of Filipino culture - the parol (lantern), the gumamela flower (hibiscus rosa-sinensis), and the Sarimanok (a legendary bird).
Commissioner Jessica Caloza from the Department of Public Works - a partner in the project - noted that Historic Filipinotown is the first historic cultural designation in the U.S. for the Filipino American community. Greater Los Angeles is believed to have the most Filipinos outside of the Philippines, with a population of more than half a million.
This strikes me as pretty bizarre, considering the Filipinos have pretty much long moved on. There isn't even anything particularly Filipino left in the entire area. Are we next going to put up an arch on Sunset Blvd in Echo Park calling it Historic Cubantown? Or at Chinatown calling it Histoirc Italiantown?
The Cubans did not call for such a overdone monument, they simply sought a statue at the north end of Echo Park. In Chinatown, they do have an arch calling it Chinatown, but Chinatown, especially Jin Ling Way, is built like China and is wall to wall Chinese.
I also wonder how this even fits in the tone of things out there now. Filipinos were restricted to be south of Temple Street, so were other minorities, they were not allowed to cross that line toward Echo Park, and they would be beat up or worse if they did. That they were in that area is because of racist policies of that time. I think this monument, with its complete ignoring of the history, would seem to tout how wonderful that was. Even all the Confederate symbols and statues are being taken down now, this arch seem to fly in the face of that.
When that line at Temple Street was basically just evolved away, the Filipinos were no longer restricted and they slowy moved on.
I think this arch is an example of people with too much public money to spend getting completely carried away. I'm sure plenty of homeless Filipinos could be housed with that money instead of it being wasted on this. It certainly doesn't have anything to do with repairs to a bridge, which is that the money apparentely was supposed to be for.
Don't get me wrong, I like Filipinos, I like their food too, my blood relatives are Filipino. I just think this arch is wrong and horribly overdone and big, and doesn't even have an understanding of what that situation was. I think the Cubans got it right, making a little plaza arond that statue.
