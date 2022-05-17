Eastside 911 Crime collage placeholder

Historic Filipinotown -- A robbery suspect who may have been involved in a carjacking was in custody this afternoon following a police pursuit that ended with officers firing their weapons -- but no one was hit.

The LAPD is still gathering more details about the incident, but it began at about 1:45 pm as officers with the LAPD Rampart Division chasing after a robbery suspect, said department spokesperson Drake Madison.

At one point, there was a collision near Alvarado and Temple streets.  

The chase ended with another collision near Third and Union streets in the Westlake area, said Madison. Officers opened fire, but it's not clear if the shooting occurred before or after the crash.

No one was injured, and the suspect was taken into custody, Drake said. 

Third Street was shut down as the LAPD conducted its investigation.

