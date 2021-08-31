Historic Filipinotown - The hill that was once crowned by Temple Hospital for more than seven decades is now a large construction site.

Two separate projects with a combined 260 residential units are now in different stages of development on the hill where Hoover Street dead ends above Temple Street, south of the 101 freeway.

The smaller of two projects, the 5-story Hoover Apartments at 252 N. Hoover St., has topped out and is now visible from surrounding neighborhoods. It's not known when the building will be completed.

Plans for the Hoover Apartments include 39 residential units. The developer was allowed by the Planning Department to provide less open space and build a project that is more dense than would normally be allowed in return for including 4 apartment units reserved for low-income tenants.

221 units planned for Pinnacle 360

The Hoover is much further along than the larger and more ambitious development across the street at 235 N. Hoover, where Temple Hospital operated for more than 70 years until it closed down abruptly in September 2014. Dirt is now being pushed around on the site, but construction on the buildings had not yet begun during a recent visit.

Plans for the old hospital site went through in 2018, calling for a five-story residential complex with 221 units called Pinnacle 360. A density bonus was approved, allowing it to reach a height of 61 feet.

The project is a joint venture of La Terra Development and Gemdale USA, according to Urbanize. According LaTerra's web site, the building is designed to maximize views in every direction.

“Residents will have unobstructed views of Hollywood, the Hollywood Hills, the Hollywood sign, Griffith Observatory, Silver Lake, Koreatown, Century City, and the Downtown skylines of Los Angeles,” the website states.

Plans for the former hospital site also include a fitness center, two pools with cabanas, fire pits, hot tubs, and rooftop sky decks.