Historic Filipinotown -- One person was transported to a hospital after being shot tonight, police said.

The shooting was reported at about 8 pm near Beverly Boulevard and Dillon Street, said William Cooper with LAPD Media Relations.

He had no information at this time about the  victim or what may have prompted the shooting. 

