Historic Filipinotown -- A transient woman in her 20s was found with a gunshot to her head in an abandoned house Saturday morning.
Police responded to a call from a neighbor along the 100 block of South Coronado Street who heard a woman's scream and a gunshot around 8 a.m., said Sgt. Rene Chavez of Los Angeles Police Department Rampart Division.
Entering the house, it was clear that transients had been living there, he said. Initially officers didn’t see anything on the first floor but called for back up before reaching the second floor.
But before the SWAT team could arrive, they made their way upstairs, where they found a man smoking drugs and the deceased woman next to him on a bed, Chavez said.
The unidentified man, who was in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of murder. Chavez said it was unclear what relationship, if any, existed between the two individuals.
Homeless crisis strikes again. Why are we allowing people to live there in abandoned properties without any concern?
