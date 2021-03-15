Lincoln Heights -- A 16-year-old boy was shot and wounded while walking on a sidewalk on Sunday night, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at 9:48 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Manitou Avenue, according to Officer F. Gonzalez of the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.

The teen heard someone behind him and started to run, Gonzalez said. The suspect fired multiple rounds at the boy, but his wounds were not life- threatening.

The victim was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle and had stable vital sighs, Gonzalez said.