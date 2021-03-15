3300 Manitou map

Google Maps

Lincoln Heights -- A 16-year-old boy was shot and wounded while walking on a sidewalk on Sunday night, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at 9:48 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Manitou Avenue, according to Officer F. Gonzalez of the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.

The teen heard someone behind him and started to run, Gonzalez said. The suspect fired multiple rounds at the boy, but his wounds were not life- threatening.

The victim was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle and had stable vital sighs, Gonzalez said.

Support community news in 2021

Support community news in 2021

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

Load comments