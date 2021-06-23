Lincoln Heights - A new athletic field for Lincoln High School will be one of the beneficiaries of money shifted away from the Los Angeles Police Department.
The City Council allocated $2 million for the project, out of funds that had been set aside from the LAPD for reinvestment with impacted communities.
The athletic field is in addition to an extensive $218.3 million renovation already budgeted for a major overhaul of the school, which includes a new performing arts addition and upgrades to numerous buildings across the North Broadway campus.
Former LAPD funds are to reallocated to other projects in Council district 1 as well, including:
- $500,000 apiece to the Coalition for Responsible Community Development-CD 1, the Los Angeles Conservation Corps-CD 1, and the Korean Youth Community Center, Inc.-CD 1, for job training, cleanliness and beautification of neighborhoods in the Council District.
- $500,000 apiece to Homeboy Industries-CD 1, and Victory Outreach LA-CD 1, for job training and gang intervention and prevention efforts.
- $250,000 apiece to Breaking Through Barriers to Success -CD 1, Soledad Enrichment Action Inc.-CD 1, El Centro del Pueblo-CD 1, and Volunteers of America LA-CD 1, to provide at-risk young adults and school-aged youth with job skills training, education and work experience, with an emphasis on gang intervention and prevention.
- $1,000,000 for the Pico Union Vest Park improvements.
- $1,000,000 for the Cesar Chavez Garden Park Improvement.
- $2,496,157 for the Mayan Corridor Streetscape Improvement.
District 1 City Councilmember Gil Cedillo has been contacted for comment.
