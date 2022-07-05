Lincoln Heights -- A 64-year-old man who died Monday night in a struggle with a would-be burglar inside the victim's apartment was identified, while a search continued for his assailant.
Jose Mancia died in the confrontation that occurred about 9:30 p.m at 2008 Griffin Ave., according to police and the coroner's office. Mancia was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said he appeared to have suffered some type of blunt-force trauma during the struggle with the intruder.
It was unclear if the suspect, described only as a male, stole anything from the apartment of if he was armed with a weapon.
A man identified as the victim's younger brother told ABC7 the victim walked with a cane.
"This guy maybe hit him, and that's why he died," Oscar Mancia told the station.
The victim's wife was in the apartment at the time but was not injured. Police said the couple had been outside watching fireworks but were back inside their apartment when the attempted burglary occurred.
The male suspect, who was wearing a mask and dark clothing, fled the scene and remained at large today.
Updated @ 3:46 pm
A 65-year-old man died from injuries suffered in a confrontation with a burglar on Monday night, according to preliminary police reports.
The confrontation occurred about 9:30 p.m. at 2008 Griffin Ave., according to Officer D. Orris of the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Orris said.
The male suspect fled the scene and streets were closed off in the area.
CBS2 said the man and his wife were in their apartment when a burglar was reported in the complex. The victim suffered some type of blunt force trauma during the incident but his wife was not injured, police told CBS2.
