Lincoln Heights -- A woman's body was found in the trunk of a car parked in a public parking lot on Tuesday morning, police said.

The vehicle, a white Toyota Corolla, had been left in the lot on Workman Avenue near North Broadway for about a week, said Sgt. Boris Washington with the LAPD Hollenbeck Division. A person alerted police after detecting a strange odor coming from the car, he said.

The body's decomposition prevented the coroner from immediately determining the cause of death or age of the woman, Washington said.

Police have not yet declared the incident a homicide while awaiting a report from the coroner. But, given the circumstances, the death is "probably not from natural causes," Washington said.

Publisher

Jesus Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider.

