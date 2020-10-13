Lincoln Heights - A campus that used to be operated by the Carmelite Sisters is lined up to become creative office space, according to documents filed with the city.

The property at at 2417-2455 North Thomas St. and 2428-2436 N. Gates St. is to be renovated and rezoned, under the plan. The campus formerly had a convent, a chapel, a school, and a daycare center.

The Little Flower Educational Child Care Center on Gate Street uphill from North Broadway closed at that site on August 31, 2017, after being run at that location for 74 years by the Carmelite Sisters of the Most Sacred Heart of Los Angeles.

The institution first began at another location in 1929, as a home for young girls from single-parent households. The Little Flower Missionary House was originally located at a Carmelite convent on 34th Street, according to its old web site - then moved to the old Spalding Mansion on Gates Street in Lincoln Heights 1943. The girls attended schools in the area until the Sisters opened a grade school of their own, the Little Flower of Jesus School.

In August 1954, the Carmelite sisters dedicated a new chapel, school and dormitory on the site for 50 girls from "homes broken by illness and other difficulties," according to an L.A. Times story.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

In 1970, Little Flower transitioned into a Child Care Center boys as well as girls, eventually accepting children from age two through six. When they closed in 2017 due to declining enrollment, they noted that "transitional kindergartens" had become standard practice across public and parochial school systems, with many schools also offering preschool classes.

No demolition is planned for the Little Flower site - nor any construction or new floor area. The only exterior changes being proposed are street and sidewalk repairs, some new trees and possibly some sewer and drainage improvements.

The Department of City Planning has recommended approving the project, and representatives from the Lincoln Heights Neighborhood Council and a City Council District 1 spoke in favor of it at a public hearing held on behalf of the City Planning Commission on September 24. The City Planning Commission will be addressing the project at its Oct. 15 meeting.

Eleven of the parcels on the property have been identified as Contributing Elements for the Lincoln Heights Historical Preservation Overlay Zone, though only six of the parcels lie within the district boundaries, and five were inadvertently left outside it, according to the Planning Department’s recommendation report.

The applicant for the renovation is Josh Oreck, founder of Narrator, Inc., a creative/marketing agency that lists its address as 2436 Gates St, within the former Carmelite campus.