Lincoln Heights -- No one should have to choose between feeding Fifi or Fido or paying rent.

Born in 2020 during the pandemic, the L.A. Animal Services’ Pet Food Pantry helps residents experiencing financial hardships keep their animal companions at home – and out of overcrowded shelters.

Michelle Madden, a writer, animal lover and author of “111 Places In Milwaukee That You Must Not Miss,” is based in Eagle Rock.  Her Instagram: @m3timz

