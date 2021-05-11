Lincoln Heights - A group of activists who were galvanized by large development plans along Avenue 34 completely took over the Neighborhood Council last month, KCRW reported.

Lincoln Heights Intel (LHI) ran a slate of 11 candidates for 11 positions, and won every single race.

“We've won and we're going to keep getting people hip to the city planning and land-use stuff,” Sara Clendening, LHI’s social media and outreach coordinator, told KCRW. “Then we're going to rise up into City Hall and then take those seats.”

The group was came together after learning that a construction project for a five-acre, 468-unit apartment complex had received approvals, despite relatively little community input.