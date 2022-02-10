Lincoln Heights -- A lockdown was imposed on Lincoln High School this afternoon after police said a student was standing on a second-floor ledge.

School staff held on to the student during the incident to prevent the person from falling, said LAPD spokesman Drake Madison. He said LAPD was called to the school shortly after 2 pm, but the matter was later handled by school police.

A spokesperson with the L.A. Fire Department said it transported one person from the 3500 block of North Broadway where the school is located. But no further information was available.

The lockdown was later lifted, and students were dismissed, said Elvia Perez Cano, a spokeswoman for the L.A. Unified School District.

"Students at Lincoln High School are safe, and the school is ensuring the mental health and well-being of all our students," she said.