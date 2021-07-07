5 freeway near main street

Lincoln Heights -- Traffic was jammed this morning on the southbound 5 Freeway after a big rig loaded with bananas caught fire.

The fire was reported just after 10 a.m. near North Main Street, according to the California Highway Patrol and media reports.

The truck was well-involved with flames on the right shoulder of the road when firefighters arrived, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart. Firefighters put out the flames in 29 minutes with no injuries reported, she said.

The CHP issued a SigAlert at 10:15 a.m., shutting down lanes four of five lanes of traffic, one of which was reopened at 10:50 a.m.

The remaining lanes remained closed as of noon while the bananas were being moved from the damaged rig to another one, the CHP reported.

