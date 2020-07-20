Lincoln Heights - A car drove into Lincoln Park Lake early Monday morning, and was pulled out hours later with no one inside, CBS LA reports.
Authorities were called to the lake just after midnight, and firefighters pulled an empty Audi sedan out of the water at around 6 a.m. No victims have been found anywhere else in the lake, fire officials told CBS.
There is no word on who owns the car or whether it had been reported stolen.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.