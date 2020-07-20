News Brief Silver Lake street scene.JPG

Lincoln Heights - A car drove into Lincoln Park Lake early Monday morning, and was pulled out hours later with no one inside, CBS LA reports.

Authorities were called to the lake just after midnight, and firefighters pulled an empty Audi sedan out of the water at around 6 a.m. No victims have been found anywhere else in the lake, fire officials told CBS.

There is no word on who owns the car or whether it had been reported stolen.

