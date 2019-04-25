LINCOLN HEIGHTS -- The city and Goodwill Industries are moving closer to striking a development deal to build a 169,000-square-foot office complex and giant parking garage while a separate affordable housing project is being contemplated across the street.

The project, which would be focused on a 3-acre block at San Fernando Road and Humboldt Street, is one of several large developments planned for this mostly industrial section of Lincoln Heights near the L.A. River.

In this deal, a city maintenance yard and Goodwill parking lot would be combined and serve as home to the Clean Water Campus, which would house several hundred employees from the Bureau of Sanitation who now work in leased space in Glassell Park. The same site would also include an 800-space parking garage as well as new offices for Goodwill, which also wants to build additional commercial space and a cafe on the site.

If things work out, Goodwill later plans to build about 200 units of affordable housing for low- and moderate-income tenants across San Fernando Road at a facility it currently operates.

"Development of the CWC Building at the Humboldt Site offers an opportunity for the City to act as an anchor tenant to facilitate the revitalization of the LA River in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood," said a city staff report.

Development in the Works Several projects are in the works for the portion of Lincoln Heights near the L.A. River: Two developers have been selected to transform the former Lincoln Heights Jail and adjacent properties into a residential community and recreational space.





The City of LA and Goodwill Industries are talking about building a large office complex, parking garage and commercial space on a nearly 3-acre site at San Fernando Road and Humboldt Street.





Goodwill is planning to build 200 units of affordable housing at its existing facility in the 300 block of San Fernando Road.





100 apartments and an extended-stay hotel are planned for the 100 block of Avenue 21.

The Bureau of Sanitation says the project makes sense because its divisions housed in Glassell Park are running out of space as employment grows.

Now, after talking for several months, city staff is seeking City Council approval to craft non binding terms to keep the negotiations going. The staff report notes that Goodwill needs an agreement soon so it can apply for tax credits to finance the development while the Bureau of Sanitation says its lease in Glassell Park runs out in 2022.

One Notable Detail: Goodwill is demanding a "sole source" contract, meaning no one else could bid to build the same project. The Bureau of Sanitation says that's okay but it's up to the City Council to make a final decision.