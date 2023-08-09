Councilman Kevin de Leon sits in seat in the council chamber

Councilman Kevin de León, seated at center, as the City Council went into recess.

The City Attorney's Office has declined to file any charges stemming from an altercation between an activist and City Councilman Kevin de León that occurred in December during a Christmas toy giveaway in Lincoln Heights.

The decision prompted criticism from both people involved in the Dec. 9 fight, which occurred at the height of calls for the councilman to resign his position.

