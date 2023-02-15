The City's long-term plan to take over 36 acres of open space for hilltop parkland may be dead.
A report going before the Board of Recreation and Park Commissioners Thursday recommends rescinding a deal to acquire Flat Top, a hilly area on the border of Lincoln Heights and Montecito Heights.
This would end a decade-long effort by neighborhood activists who had fought off a residential development and lobbied for the purchase of the land as public open space.
The report says the property has substantial property title issues that included encroachments and unpaid tax obligations, making it too costly for the City to adopt.
In 2014, the County granted $1.4 million to North East Trees, an environmental nonprofit, to buy the property from a church and act as a temporary caretaker until the city could take ownership. (Legal reasons prevented the county from giving the money directly to the church, said people familiar with the negotiations).
Northeast Trees purchased the land, but the transfer has been delayed for years over numerous issues, including the completion of a land survey. In the meantime, the land became a financial burden for the non-profit, and relations with local activists became strained. As early as 2016, activist Roy Payan - who was instrumental in getting the land purchased - said he had lost confidence in North East Trees.
The City eventually asked North East Trees simply to donate the land for free, with no financial encumbrances attached. Last October, North East Trees said no, explaining that it needed to be reimbursed for expenses and future obligations it has incurred since taking ownership of the property.
Mark Kenyon, who retired as Executive Director of North East Trees in December, denied there were any title or financial encumbrances against the property.
"Those were either misunderstandings on the part of the City Attorney or prior Council member, or issues since resolved by NET," Kenyon said.
If the city does not take the property, it cannot be used for real estate development under the terms of the county's grant, said Michael Ferraro, the President of North East Trees.
But the city was expected to provide the money and other resources for park amenities, security and maintenance.
Ferraro said his non-profit remains open to further discussions with Recreation and Parks, and would also accept other agencies taking over the property.
“This land could a crown jewel for the city,” Ferraro said.
