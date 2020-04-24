Officials today announced they have activated cooling centers across the county and city -- including a location in Lincoln Heights -- to help people cope with a heat wave while abiding by social distancing guidelines.

Many public facilities -- such as libraries and recreation centers -- normally used as official and informal cooling center have been closed during the coronavirus outbreak. Some recreation centers have also been turned into homeless shelters and are not available.

Although the Safer at Home orders are still in place during the coronavirus pandemic, Recreation and Parks officials said the centers will follow social distancing guidelines during hours of operation.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for the Los Angeles area that began late Friday morning and will remain in effect through 6 p.m. Saturday. Check here for current temps and forecast.

City of Los Angeles Cooling Centers

The cooling centers will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

• Lincoln Heights Senior Center, 2323 Workman St., 323-225-9339

• Mid-Valley Senior Center at the Sepulveda Recreation Center, 8825 Kester Ave., Panorama City, 818-892-0892

• Robert Wilkinson Multipurpose Center, 8956 Vanalden Ave. in Northridge, 818-756-7741

• Sherman Oaks East Valley Adult Center, 5056 Van Nuys Blvd., 818-386- 9674.

County of Los Angeles Cooling Centers

The locations will be open Friday, April 24 and Saturday, April 25 from 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

• Whittier Community Center (7630 Washington Ave., Whittier)

• Jocelyn Center (210 N. Chapel Ave., Alhambra)

• Buena Vista Library (300 N. Buena Vista St., Burbank)

• Robinson Park Community Center (1081 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena)

• Mid-Valley Senior Center (8801 Kester Ave., Panorama City)

• Robert M Wilkinson Multipurpose Center (8956 Vanalden Ave., Northridge)

• Sherman Oaks East Valley Adult Center (5056 Van Nuys Blvd., Sherman Oaks)

• El Cariso Community Regional Park (13100 Hubbard St., Sylmar)

• Colonel Leon Washington Park (8908 South Maie Ave., Los Angeles)

After the conclusion of the cooling centers' activation hours, the facilities will continue to follow the citywide park closures and restrictions mandated by Safer at Home orders and the county Department of Public Health orders until further notice, Recreation and Parks officials said.