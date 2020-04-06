Lincoln Heights -- The list of city-operated coronavirus drive-up testing sites now includes a spot next to the Lincoln Park Recreation Center and Lincoln Pool.
There was hardly a line on Sunday afternoon at the site, located off of Valley Boulevard near Soto Street. The tests are free. But everyone still needs to register online to be issued a time to show up for a test.
The site and others operated by the City of Los Angeles, including the one near the Dodger Stadium, are open to all county residents who meet the following requirements:
- Those with symptoms who are 65 and older
- Those with symptoms who have underlying chronic health conditions
- Those who are subject to a mandatory 14 day quarantine period due to a confirmed COVID-19 exposure (with more than 7 days of quarantine remaining)
There are also some walk-up locations, including the Carbon Health clinic in Echo Park.
Members of Kaiser Permanente can get a online-screening to determine if they are eligible for a test.
