One of the entrances to the 1931 Lincoln Heights Jail.
Lincoln Heights -- It's been seven years since the city launched efforts to redevelop the vacant Lincoln Heights Jail. Developers were eventually selected to transform the building into the center of a residential and commercial complex dubbed the Lincoln Heights Makers District.
But at the end of last year, the developers pulled the plug on the project, according to city officials.
Now, the city is back to nearly square one on redeveloping the property. On Wednesday, City Councilwoman Eunisses Hernandez introduced a motion to explore the feasibility of demolishing the jail for an affordable housing and mixed-use development.
"My office will be leading the charge to finally demolish this jail and rehabilitate the land for use that will serve Lincoln Heights and the broader Northeast LA community," Hernandez said in her motion.
Built in the 1930s and later expanded, the jail designed to hold 625 people quickly became overpopulated and ultimately held nearly 2,800 people by mid-century. It was decommissioned in 1965 due to overcrowding and maintenance costs.
The building wedged between Avenue 19 and the L.A. River is a city historic landmark. But its history includes several dark moments, such as the 1951 incident known as Bloody Christmas, in which more than 50 officers brutally beat seven inmates.
Hernandez's motion noted that environmental hazards -- ranging from asbestos to bird poop -- would require clean-up.
If approved by the City Council, the motion requests a report to assess possible uses of the site and funding needed for the clean-up.
City News Service contributed to this report
