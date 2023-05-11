Entrance to the old Lincoln Heights jail

One of the entrances to the 1931 Lincoln Heights Jail.

Lincoln Heights -- It's been seven years since the city launched efforts to redevelop the vacant Lincoln Heights Jail. Developers were eventually selected to transform the building into the center of a residential and commercial complex dubbed the Lincoln Heights Makers District.

But at the end of last year, the developers pulled the plug on the project, according to city officials.

