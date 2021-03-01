Lincoln Heights - The Kei-Ai Los Angeles Healthcare Center had the most COVID-19 fatalities among the state's nursing homes, according to the Los Angeles Times — with 97 COVID deaths overall.

Kei-Ai was among a group of nursing homes that accepted COVID patients from hospitals and other nursing facilities. According to the Times, skilled nursing facilities were able to receive double and even triple the amount from Medicare for taking in COVID patients.

The county program early in the pandemic helped relieve overtaxed hospitals.

“Why would you volunteer to be a COVID-designated facility knowing that you’re going to be endangering the current residents there?” said Dr. Takeshi Matsumoto from Kei-Ai, where patients and doctors say they were never informed about Kei-Ai’s participation in the program. “I don’t get that at all.”

Read more at the Los Angeles Times.