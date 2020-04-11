Lincoln Heights -- A person was apparently shot this afternoon after two vehicles collided on the transition road from the southbound Arroyo Seco (110) Parkway to the southbound Golden State (5) Freeway, authorities said.
The shooting was reported at 4:40 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
Seven people reportedly got out of vehicles and a driver fired at a person or vehicle, and a witness told the CHP a woman was wounded.
All southbound lanes of the Arroyo Seco Parkway and transition road were closed for more than an hour while officers searched for shell casings and dealt with vehicles, the CHP said.
A gray Mercedes-Benz was impounded as evidence, the CHP said.
Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey confirmed one person was injured and may have been shot. He did not release information on the victim's injury or condition.
The CHP investigation continued at the scene.
There were unconfirmed social media reports of the occupants of Mercedes opening fire on another vehicle in Highland Park before it sped to 110 Freeway before the crash. It's not clear if the incidents are connected.
