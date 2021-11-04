Lincoln Heights -- A pedestrian was killed early this morning after being struck by a big rig truck.
Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded at 2:23 a.m. to the northbound Golden State (5) Freeway just south of North Broadway, where the driver of a tractor trailer had apparently struck a pedestrian on the freeway, said CHP spokesman Officer Patrick Kimball.
The unidentified pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
The collision closed all northbound lanes of the freeway for several hours.
