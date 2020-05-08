Lincoln Heights -- A stretch of Avenue 19 in will be temporarily closed to northbound traffic during the day through May 29 for emergency sewer repair.

Northbound Avenue 19 will be closed between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily starting May 6 between Humboldt Street and North San Fernando Road near the Cypress Park traffic circle, according to Tonya Durrell, public information director for Los Angeles Sanitation and Environment.

The southbound portion of the street will remain open.

Traffic will be detoured onto Humboldt Street and North San Fernando Road while crews conduct curb and gutter repair and pavement and striping work.

The sewer is "urgently in need of repair due to age and deterioration," according to Durrell.