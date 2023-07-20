Mazal Front 1200

On the outside, Mazal doesn't look like much - but looks can be deceiving.

Lincoln Heights -- Mazal – a remarkable Israeli vegetarian restaurant – does not sit where you might expect it to be. Indeed, it isn’t situated anywhere you might expect a restaurant to be. It’s on an industrial strip of Lincoln Heights, across from a massive city lot packed with fire engines, adjacent to a car repair shop, with the National Wire & Cable Corporation lot on the other side. Dodger Stadium looms on a hill in the distance. 

And even on the outside, Mazal isn’t promising – seemingly a storefront with the words “Mazal Beer & Wine” painted in front and a mystic hamsa hand painted on an adjacent garage door. At first glance, Mazal doesn’t even look open. But push through the door, and you enter an alternative reality, far from San Fernando Road. A large, almost casually elegant room with an open kitchen on the right, many more hamsas on the walls, and an outdoor patio in the back that may be even larger than the room within.

Clockwise from top left: Moroccan carrots, cumin beets and stuffed grape leaves.
Mazal's open kitchen and outdoor seating are guarded by the Hamsa that wards off the evil eye.

