Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
On the outside, Mazal doesn't look like much - but looks can be deceiving.
Lincoln Heights -- Mazal – a remarkable Israeli vegetarian restaurant – does not sit where you might expect it to be. Indeed, it isn’t situated anywhere you might expect a restaurant to be. It’s on an industrial strip of Lincoln Heights, across from a massive city lot packed with fire engines, adjacent to a car repair shop, with the National Wire & Cable Corporation lot on the other side. Dodger Stadium looms on a hill in the distance.
And even on the outside, Mazal isn’t promising – seemingly a storefront with the words “Mazal Beer & Wine” painted in front and a mystic hamsa hand painted on an adjacent garage door. At first glance, Mazal doesn’t even look open. But push through the door, and you enter an alternative reality, far from San Fernando Road. A large, almost casually elegant room with an open kitchen on the right, many more hamsas on the walls, and an outdoor patio in the back that may be even larger than the room within.
The name has many roots, often translated as “congratulations,” though it’s more specifically “luck” or “fate.” And I felt much mazal coming upon this semi-hidden wonder, where the cuisine consists mostly of an abundance of small dishes, with a handful of larger plates. The dishes are meatless – both vegetarian and vegan. But for those who know the joys of Middle Eastern cooking, meat is often an aside rather than the main event. Spread hummus and baba ghanoush on a hot slab of pita bread, and I assure you, meat won’t be missed. This may be the most satisfying vegetarian cuisine in the world.
The menu begins with a section of spreads and bites, which arrive pretty much instantly. This is not a restaurant where you need to linger over your glass of wine, drawn mostly from France and Italy, with (surprisingly) no wines from Israel. Indeed, the only “adult” Israeli beverages are the Goldstar Dark Lager and the non-alcoholic Nesher Malt Black Beer. There’s an iced tea flavored with chamomile, hibiscus and hemp. It’s caffeine-free.
But by the time your drinks arrive, you’ll already be deep into the superb hummus, as good as any in town, along with the eggplant-heavy baba ghanoush – and three flavors of tahini – spicy, turmeric and black sesame. The pita is inhaled; eat too much, and the rest of the meal becomes redundant.
Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
From there, it’s on to textbook versions of stuffed grape leaves – and amazing bowls of cumin-flavored beets, well-spiced Moroccan carrots, marinated olives, a fennel salad, bourekas stuffed with potato and feta – even a “quesadilla” with Swiss cheese and spinach. Add on a vegetable-heavy Israeli salad, and that could be enough. But then, you’d be missing the charred broccoli, the harissa sprouts, the cilantro-turmeric cauliflower, the Maghrebi potatoes, and the vegetable couscous. And, of course, the Jerusalem bagel with melted provolone. There’s halvah and dark chocolate-covered dates for dessert. I’ve never had space for them. Leaving back into the gritty world outside, a part of me doesn’t want to go. Mazal truly is a bit of luck. Or, more appropriately, serendipity- finding what you didn’t know you were seeking.
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution.
Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023.
Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.