LINCOLN HEIGHTS -- Firefighters quickly extinguished a quarter-acre brush fire that broke out this morning.

It took fire crews about 24 minutes to extinguish the blaze, which burned uphill in the 2600 block of N. Paradise Drive on the border of Lincoln Heights and El Sereno, said the L.A. Fire Department.

The department credited a fire road and homeowner brush clearance for helping control the blaze, which was reported just before 9 a.m.

No structures were threatened or injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.