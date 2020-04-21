Lincoln Heights -- The water is cloudy at Lincoln Park Lake, and large fish are turning up dead. At the moment, no one knows for certain why.
The city’s Department of Recreation and Parks Authorities is working on the problem, according to spokesperson Rose Watson. The state’s Department of Fish and Wildlife has also looked into it. A park employee said “No Fishing” signs have been up for awhile.
Lincoln Park Lake is artificial, created around the end of the 19th century by building a dam along what is now Valley Boulevard, and flooding eight acres, according to KCET. It's stocked with fish, making it a destination for urban anglers who can often be seen sitting along the banks, fishing poles and lines extended into the water.
One of the regular fishermen began to notice something was not right earlier this year.
"For the past 2 months, there has been a thick film of green substance throughout the lake," said the fisherman, who did not want his name revealed. "It appeared to be an oily slick that could be found all over the surface. The green film would attach onto my fishing line and my spool would appear green."
Late last month, the green slime began to recede, the water clarity improved and carp began to spawn -- "a good sign of life," said the fisherman.
But this month he noticed that a huge number of small panfish on the surface gasping for air. He saw saw foot-long Largemouth Bass and Koi fish up to two feet long dead in the water, their bloated bodies floating on the surface. He's also seen dead turtles and other wildlife.
"There also seems to be a cloudy slick of oil or film on the water along with a stench of decomposing fish," said the fisherman.
One possible problem might be that the lake is not being replenished with enough fresh water, according to Tim Daly, a spokespersons with the California’s Department of Fish and Wildlife. This can lead to a buildup of algae bloom.
"We recommended turning on any water features or aerators they might have access to, and lowering the levels by 20 percent each month, and replacing with fresh water," Daly said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.