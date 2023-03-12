Lincoln Heights - Just outside Mary Jane Verniere’s office door, there is loud pounding of metal against metal, a whoosh of fire igniting higher and low murmurings and laughter of students and instructors.
As Executive Director of Adam’s Forge in Lincoln Heights, Verniere continues her career in a creative environment. This time, however, she’s on the administrative rather than the artistic side, a part she’s successfully nurtured for decades.
Growing up, Verniere says she “never stopped drawing, painting, sculpting or carving.” Her art was fueled by being naturally curious (she was the only girl in high school who took auto mechanics), a trait she believes she received from her grandfather.
Verniere’s career took her from working in a fabrication shop in Washington State, to San Juan Capistrano to study traditional blacksmithing. For years, Verniere took commissions for artwork but she always wanted to concentrate on her own art – so, in time, she lived on the west Irish Coast creating sculpture and functional pieces. “The weather was horrible so it was perfect to be inside and work,” she remembers with a laugh.
In addition being an artist blacksmith, Verniere has held positions as a real estate appraiser, human resources expert and manager of a fine art gallery.
Today, Verniere sees her position as helping people learn and implement the ancient art into their lives as hobby, career or something else. “We have students from all over …like technical people who have been sitting at a computer all day… [but also] artistic students who have been doing some other art and thought they would try this,” she says.
While blacksmithing gets a boost with shows like Game of Thrones and other fantasy-type entertainment, Verniere believes that, “what draws people to blacksmithing is the desire to make things. That’s at the heart of what we are. Teach people how to make things with their hands in an environment where they’re going to be safe.”
Verniere still makes art with her hands – ceramics these days – but knows she’ll be back hammering at the forge. “I haven’t given up on it,” she says. “I still have more to do.”
