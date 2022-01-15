Lincoln Heights -- A Union Pacific train derailed this afternoon.

The derailment happened at the intersection of San Pablo Street and Valley Boulevard, which was then blocked for the foreseeable future, according to USC, which has its Health Science Campus nearby.

The derailment occurred around 4:30 p.m. near an area where thousands of empty boxes were left behind by cargo thieves, NBCLA reported.

Union Pacific told KTLA reports that 17 cars were derailed. No crew members were injured.

The line of derailed cars stretched westward several blocks between the health science campus and the railroad's LATC Yard.

In Lincoln heights at the site of many recent train robberies a train appears to have derailed… pic.twitter.com/23SheGikrM — Mike Ade (@bellikemike) January 15, 2022

Confirmed a Union Pacific train has a derailed. The track has been obliterated in some locations pic.twitter.com/hCxZjNue1K — Mike Ade (@bellikemike) January 16, 2022