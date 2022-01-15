Lincoln Heights -- A Union Pacific train derailed this afternoon.

The derailment happened at the intersection of San Pablo Street and Valley Boulevard, which was then blocked for the foreseeable future, according to USC, which has its Health Science Campus nearby.

The derailment occurred around 4:30 p.m. near an area where thousands of empty boxes were left behind by cargo thieves, NBCLA reported.

Union Pacific told KTLA reports that 17 cars were derailed. No crew members were injured.

The line of derailed cars stretched westward several blocks between the health science campus and the railroad's LATC Yard.

News That Hits Home

News That Hits Home

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

The Eastsider is a subscriber to City News Service, the country's largest regional news service covering Southern California. CNS reporters and editors staff provide news coverage 24 hours a day.

Load comments