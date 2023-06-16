SMART Animal Rescue Owl 1200

SMART Team member Alyson Adriano prepares to re-home a great horned owl that was displaced from its nest in Eagle Rock.

Lincoln Heights -- Look! Up in the sky! Someone’s rappelling! Someone’s descending into a dark crawl space! Someone’s climbing up a telephone pole!

Members of the Los Angeles Specialized Mobile Animal Rescue Team (SMART) aren’t superheroes. But if you’ve ever had your cat up a tree, a dog in the LA River bed or a horse stuck on its back down a steep slope, you would certainly think of these folks as heroes.

SMART Animal Rescue Dog 1200

SMART member Allyson Adriano responded to dog “Scooby” after he took a fall into the LA River in Panorama City. “Scooby” was successfully caught and removed from the river without injury and later reunited with his owner.
SMART Animal Rescue Collage 1200

Animals rescued by thr Specialized Mobile Animal Rescue Team (SMART) include, clockwise from left: a coyote, duck and kitten.

