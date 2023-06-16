Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Animals rescued by thr Specialized Mobile Animal Rescue Team (SMART) include, clockwise from left: a coyote, duck and kitten.
SMART member Allyson Adriano responded to dog “Scooby” after he took a fall into the LA River in Panorama City. “Scooby” was successfully caught and removed from the river without injury and later reunited with his owner.
Lincoln Heights -- Look! Up in the sky! Someone’s rappelling! Someone’s descending into a dark crawl space! Someone’s climbing up a telephone pole!
Members of the Los Angeles Specialized Mobile Animal Rescue Team (SMART) aren’t superheroes. But if you’ve ever had your cat up a tree, a dog in the LA River bed or a horse stuck on its back down a steep slope, you would certainly think of these folks as heroes.
Established in 2012, this seasoned team responds to calls for not just domestic animals in peril, but when wildlife – coyotes, hawks, ducks and more – are injured or are in traumatic situations.
The best part of this service for the public is that's free. Yes, free.
“We want people of Los Angeles to know about us,” says Officer Armando Navarrete, who heads up the team of 15 members spread across Los Angeles’ six animal shelters. At team ‘headquarters’ at North Central Animal Shelter in Lincoln Heights, SMART vans and trucks display colorful images of dramatic rescues: a pit bull being airlifted, a horse being hoisted. The SMART team responds to about 250 calls a year helping victims that Navarrete says, “can’t speak and often are on fight or flight response.”
(SMART doesn’t respond to calls of animal abuse – those investigations are done by the Field Team Department. “We aren’t pest control either,” says Navarrete about removing unwanted animals from people’s property.)
SMART has helped baby squirrels to a 2,000 pound cow. The pet with the most calls? “Cats!” exclaims Navarrete about cats in trees, down ditches and hidden behind a new drywall. “Recently we had a cat stuck in the cliffs around San Pedro.”
Every shift challenges the team’scourage, ingenuity and skill: all are excellent climbers and certified in swift-water rescues. But with budgets being what they are, Navarrete and crew have improvised tools for specific incidents. One is particularly ingenious. A typical straight snare pole won’t work if the critter you want to snag is hiding around a corner; so Navarrete and crew devised a pole using sections of sprinkler hoses that reticulates and bends easily.
On the average, the team responds to rescues one every other day, but every call gives Navarrete “ a sense of dread,” wondering if this incident will put a team member in serious jeopardy or if an animal cannot be saved.
“Team members are putting their lives on the line with every call,” he says describing how the extensive training prepares them for rain, extreme heat, and nighttime rescues. “But they have to come into the day with the right frame of mind. Every rescue at some point becomes an emotional rescue.”
This winter, SMART got many calls for baby owls that got displaced from their nests because of wind and/or rain. To return the owlets, team members often had to climb between 50 to 95 feet in the air.
When SMART team members are up that high reuniting an animal to its rightful home, it's easy to envision a superhero cape flapping behind them.
When an animal is in distress, call your local Animal Shelter at 1-888-452-7381. SMART responds 24/7.
