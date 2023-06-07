Map of Sichel and ALhambra avenue

Lincoln Heights -- Firefighters extinguished a major emergency fire early this morning after they gained the upper hand on the blaze that lasted more than 90 minutes.

The fire was reported at 1:20 a.m and fire crews raced to 1773 N. Sichel St. south of Alhambra Avenue where the flames at the two-story, 13,500 square-foot, two-story commercial building quickly intensified, causing fire authorities to upgrade the blaze to a greater alarm fire.

