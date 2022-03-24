The Brine

An early rendering of The Brine.

Lincoln Heights - Construction has begun for a five-story building along Johnston Street, with 97 units of affordable and permanent supportive housing.

Ground was broken Tuesday morning for Brine Residential. The name was inspired by the A-1 Eastern Homemade Pickle Company, which used to occupy part of the site.  The permanent supportive housing units will go to seniors, veterans, single-parent families, and transition-age youth, and will have case-management services available.

The mixed use development will also have 28,000 square feet of retail on the first floor, including Homegirl Café, fresh food, daycare, and a laundromat. Future plans also include a health clinic and a pediatric mental health clinic.

Speakers at the opening ceremony included Councilmembers GilCedillo, Councilmember Kevin de León, and County Supervisor Hilda Solis.

News That Hits Home

News That Hits Home

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Load comments