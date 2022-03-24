Lincoln Heights - Construction has begun for a five-story building along Johnston Street, with 97 units of affordable and permanent supportive housing.
Ground was broken Tuesday morning for Brine Residential. The name was inspired by the A-1 Eastern Homemade Pickle Company, which used to occupy part of the site. The permanent supportive housing units will go to seniors, veterans, single-parent families, and transition-age youth, and will have case-management services available.
The mixed use development will also have 28,000 square feet of retail on the first floor, including Homegirl Café, fresh food, daycare, and a laundromat. Future plans also include a health clinic and a pediatric mental health clinic.
Speakers at the opening ceremony included Councilmembers GilCedillo, Councilmember Kevin de León, and County Supervisor Hilda Solis.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.