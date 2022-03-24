Lincoln Heights - Construction has begun for a five-story building along Johnston Street, with 97 units of affordable and permanent supportive housing.

Ground was broken Tuesday morning for Brine Residential. The name was inspired by the A-1 Eastern Homemade Pickle Company, which used to occupy part of the site. The permanent supportive housing units will go to seniors, veterans, single-parent families, and transition-age youth, and will have case-management services available.

The mixed use development will also have 28,000 square feet of retail on the first floor, including Homegirl Café, fresh food, daycare, and a laundromat. Future plans also include a health clinic and a pediatric mental health clinic.

Speakers at the opening ceremony included Councilmembers GilCedillo, Councilmember Kevin de León, and County Supervisor Hilda Solis.