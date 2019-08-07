Lincoln Heights -- Firefighters and members of the L.A. Fire Department's hazmat team are investigating the source of an unknown odor this morning that left workers feeling ill at a commercial kitchen facility.

The occupants of the building in the 200 block of W. Avenue 26 reported the odor to the gas company before 7 am. But the type and source of the odor has not yet been identified, said the L.A. Fire Department.

Avenue 26 has been shut down during the investigation.

Two workers who reported feeling ill were evaluated but declined transport to a hospital after their symptoms dissipated.

The building is occupied by LA Prep and other commissary kitchens.