Lincoln Heights -- Firefighters and members of the L.A. Fire Department's hazmat team are investigating the source of an unknown odor this morning that left workers feeling ill at a commercial kitchen facility.
The occupants of the building in the 200 block of W. Avenue 26 reported the odor to the gas company before 7 am. But the type and source of the odor has not yet been identified, said the L.A. Fire Department.
Avenue 26 has been shut down during the investigation.
Two workers who reported feeling ill were evaluated but declined transport to a hospital after their symptoms dissipated.
The building is occupied by LA Prep and other commissary kitchens.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.