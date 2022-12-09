Lincoln Heights -- Embattled City Councilman Kevin de León was in a fight with activists tonight during a holiday tree lighting and toy giveaway in Lincoln Park.
A video clip posted on Twitter by Roots Action showed De León grabbing and pushing a man down on a table in a hallway. At one point a Santa hat is seen flying through the air during the brawl.
"Disgraced Los Angeles City Councilmember Kevin De Leon JUST assaulted local organizer Jason Reedy," said a posting on Twitter.
But a witness told KTLA that a group of people approached De León in an "aggressive manner," apparently before the video was taken.
De León's communications director Pete Brown told KCAL9 the councilman was on stage at Lincoln Park about 6:30 p.m. when a group of five to six people approached him. The group rushed de León as he tried to leave the stage with a woman and her infant, Brown said.
One of the people in the group headbutted De León which caused an altercation between the two men, the station reported. De León told KCAL that he plans to file charges against the person who headbutted him.
De Leon issued a statement saying that he, a volunteer and a staff were "violently and physically assaulted" during the event attended by families with children.
"The escalating rhetoric is hitting a fever pitch, transcending from verbal threats into actual acts of violence and must end before more serious harm or loss of life occurs," De León said. "Violence is not free speech and has no place in politics or democracy.”
RIGHT NOW:Disgraced Los Angeles City Councilmember Kevin De Leon JUST assaulted local organizer Jason Reedy. @kdeleon is out here assaulting people AGAIN. He was caught on those racist anti-Black leaked tapes and now he’s assaulting Black folks. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! pic.twitter.com/BAhTvHIDlc
This morning, DeLeón attended his first council meeting in several weeks, but his appearance was brief as protesters immediately shouted for him to leave, and he was no longer present after a recess of around 45 minutes.
De León, whose 14th Council District stretches from Eagle Rock to Boyle Heights, had not attended a council meeting since Oct. 11. He has defied widespread calls to resign over his participation in a racist 2021 conversation with council members Gil Cedillo and Nury Martinez and a top county labor official that was leaked in October. He is also facing a recall effort that is in the process of gathering signatures.
We can provide you with more community news -- but we need your help
For more than a decade, The Eastsider has brought you community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Nearly every day since it launched, The Eastsider has told you about the people, the issues and the events going on in your neighborhood. But you may not realize all this happens with only one full-time employee — me.
I am fortunate to have a handful of talented, part-time workers and freelance writers. Readers have been generous with story ideas and photos. However, for The Eastsider to keep growing, I will need more help.
That’s why I'm seeking to raise $25,000 by the end of the year to hire a part-time assistant editor, who can free me up to spend more time ensuring we bring you more of the news you need. I would be grateful for your help in reaching that goal.
Please make a one-time contribution or, better yet, become a sustaining Reader Sponsor with a monthly contribution by filling out the form below.
Many thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.