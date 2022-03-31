Lincoln Heights - It’s not your imagination. You are seeing more places selling hard cider. You are also, of course, seeing more microbreweries.

But right by the side of the freeway, Ben Farber and Chelsey Rosetter have opened one of each at Benny Boy Brewing, with the cidery on one side, and the brewery on the other. It seems to be first tandem brewery-and-cidery in L.A. The grand opening was Saturday.

“Having both beer and cider allows us to bring together folks that might usually go to a brewery with those who might opt for a wine bar or cidery," Rosetter said.

In between the two buildings stretches an ample patio with gas-powered campfires. Even with big-rigs zooming by overhead, it’s surprisingly comfortable here.

"Some of our greatest memories have been made outside in a beer garden and around a campfire with friends,” Rosetter said.

Drinks are mainly served on-site but can be purchased to-go in 32-ounce growlers.

The husband-and-wife founders have a background in beer making. Farber has more than 10 years of brewing experience, including an apprenticeship at Brouwerij De Ranke in Belgium. Rosetter has worked at Firestone Walker and Los Angeles Ale Works.

On the brewery side of Benny Boy, the offerings vary widely. The Basil Backyard Saison has rich toffee overtones, from grains that are roasted to a caramel color. In contrast, the Desert Champagne Gose - the current seasonal offering - is fruity, salty, and sour.

It’s the cidery that sets Benny Boy apart. According to Farber, the ideal apples for hard cider were wiped out during Prohibition and have only been reintroduced within the last 10 to 20 years. NPR reports the number of cideries nationwide doubled between 2013 and 2017. Allied Market Research says that the cider market is growing faster than for any other alcoholic beverage.

In the cidery, beverages have subtle flavorings.

This includes pomegranate and pineapple, but the main ingredient is juice from a strain of pippins with more sugar and tannins than a typical supermarket apple. Fermentation eliminates most sugar, and Benny Boy ciders are significantly dryer than store-bought brands.

“The approach is always to let the apple shine,” Rosetter said.

Benny Boy is located at 1821 Daly St.