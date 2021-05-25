LINCOLN HEIGHTS -- Fire damaged a structure near Lincoln High, but no one was hurt.

Firefighters sent to the 2600 block of North Lincoln Park Avenue at 6:14 a.m. gained the upper hand on the flames in about 15 minutes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Video posted on the Citizen app showed what appeared to be a large shed fully engulfed in flames.